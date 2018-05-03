James Paxton struck out 16 Oakland A’s in seven innings but the Mariners bullpen collapsed and the A’s won 3-2 last night. The teams play again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The R.A. Long baseball team earned an unbeaten league title with an 11-5 victory over Ridgefield yesterday. The Jacks went 12-0 in the GSHL 2A…..Mark Morris snapped a seven game Civil War softball losing streak with a wild 12-11 victory over R.A. Long. Today, Kelso visits Mountain View at 4 pm…..The LCC softball team maintained a two game hold on first with a split against SW Oregon. The Lakers won 6-2 but the Devils won 11-3. LCC is at the Linfield JV’s today at 3 pm…..The Kelso boys soccer team is at home tonight as they take on Mountain View at 7 pm.