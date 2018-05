The Blue Jays rallied to beat the Mariners 5-2 yesterday. The teams play again today, KLOG 3:00 pm…..Alex Ransom’s walk off single in the 7th gave Kelso a 2-1 win over Prairie at the 3A Bi-District at LCC last night. Kelso plays Timberline in a winner-to-Regionals game Saturday at 10 am at Foss HS. R.A. Long baseball is going to State after a 13-9 win over Centralia. The Jacks play W.F. West for the District title tomorrow at 5 pm in Vancouver…..Shelton eliminated Kelso 4-2 at the 3A Bi-District soccer tournament. Tonight, R.A. Long Plays at Ridgefield in the 2A District soccer…..In softball, Ridgefield beat Mark Morris 14-0 and Woodland blanked RAL 6-0. Kelso is at Prairie today at 4 pm…..The 3A District track meet concludes today. The 2A gets underway at River.