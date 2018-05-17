Bartolo Colon got the win as the Texas Rangers beat the Mariners 5-1 yesterday. The Tigers visit Seattle for the first of four games tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Sehome defeated R.A. Long 3-1 in the State 2A boys soccer playoffs last night in Bellingham. Arturo Blanco had the goals for the Jacks…..The Kelso softball team opens 3A Bi-District action today in Lacey. Kelso takes on Lakes at 12 pm. Castle Rock won a pair of games at the 1A District to advance to State and the District title game with Montesano on Saturday…..The LCC softball team travels to Spokane today as they open the NWAC championships against Centralia tomorrow at 10 am…..Kelso begins competition today at the 3A Bi-District meet in Sumner…..The Seahawks signed top draft pick Rashaad Penny.