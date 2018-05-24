The Mariners got a great outing from Marco Gonzalez in a 1-0 victory over the Oakland A’s last night. The M’s have won five straight. Seattle plays Oakland today, KLOG 11:30 am…..The NWAC baseball championships are underway at LCC’s Story Field. The host LCC Red Devils take on Everett at 7:35 tonight on KLOG. The tourney runs through the weekend…..The Kelso baseball team is ready for tomorrow’s semi-final game with Edmonds-Woodway, 3:55 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave……The Kelso Lassies open 3A State softball in Lacey tomorrow with a 12 pm game against Bishop Blanchet…..Liz Dolan of Kelso had an 86 yesterday to finish in 15th place at the 3A State golf tourney. Josie Nickerson of RAL was 26th at the 2A State and Try Parrish of RAL finished in 10th place.