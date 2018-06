The Mariners bullpen struggled again last night as Texas rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Mariners. The M’s and Rangers close out the four game set tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears open the season tonight with a non-league home game against the Northwest Honkers, 7:05 at Story Field. The West Coast League home opener is Monday against the Portland Pickles. The Bears are at Bend this weekend…..The Cowlitz Nationals beat the Lewis Americans 8-7 in the 41st Southwest Senior All-Star Feeder Game in Centralia yesterday…..The NCAA Softball World Series begins in Oklahoma City today. The Oregon Ducks play Arizona State at 9 am followed by the Washington Huskies against Oklahoma at 11:30 am.