The Mariners five game win streak was snapped by the Houston Astros last night. Houston scored four runs in the 7th inning in a 7-5 victory over Seattle. The Mariners move on to Tampa Bay to play the Rays today, KLOG 3:00 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears four game losing streak was snapped when they beat the Portland Pickles 3-1 last night. The Bears bullpen was solid as reliver Marty Maves got the victory and Isaac Mullins picked up the save. The Black Bears have an off day today before hosting Kelowna tomorrow night at 6:35 pm…..The Golden State Warriors have a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals after a 110-102 win over Cleveland. Kevin Durant scored a playoff career high 43 points. LeBron James had 33 for the Cavaliers. No team has ever rallied from 0-3 to win in the NBA Finals.