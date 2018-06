Mitch Haniger hit a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to give the Mariners an 8-6 victory over the L.A. Angels. The M’s have won six of seven games are the Boston Red Sox come to Safeco Field for a four game set starting tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The Black Bears have won four straight after completing a sweep at Port Angeles with a 7-5 victory last night. The Bears host the Highline Bears in a non-leaguer tonight, 6:35 pm at Story Field…..Washington and Oregon State arrived in Omaha yesterday to begin preparations for Saturday’s opening of the College World Series…..The New York Red Bulls defeated the Seattle Sounders 2-1 last night…..The Bud Clary War of the Border is this weekend with 64 teams on hand including Kelso, MM, RAL, Toledo and Toutle Lake.