The Los Angeles Angels snapped the Seattle Mariners eight game win streak with a 7-4 victory yesterday. The M’s struck out 15 times and left eight men on base. The finals of the three game series is tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The Portland Pickles defeated the Cowlitz Black Bears 10-2 yesterday. The Bears pitching staff has given up 10 runs or more in four straight games. The final of the series in tonight in Portland at 7:05 pm. The Bend Elks come to Story Field for a three game set starting Friday evening…..The Hilander Dental Senior Legion team hosts Centralia in a 4 pm double header today at the R.A. Long Lumberyard…..Will Bruin scored two goals to lead the Seattle Sounders to a 2-1 MLS victory over the Colorado Rapids.