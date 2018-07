The M’s got a solid seven innings from LHP Marco Gonzales, giving up jut two hits in Seattle’s 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. David Frietas also had his first MLB HR in the game. Game 3 of the series is tonight, KLOG coverage at 6 pm…..Seattle SS Jean Segura is heading to the All-Star Game, selected for the final spot by a vote of the fans…..The Cowlitz Black Bears hit three HR, but they dropped an 8-5 decision to Kelowna BC last night. Cowlitz returns home tomorrow night, opening a series against Victoria BC…..It’s tourney time for local Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken teams. Hilander Dental lost an 8-7 decision to the Hawaii Rockies at the GSL College Showcase in Centralia. Kelso and Longview teams play in the Cal Ripken 11 year-old State Tourney, starting today at John Null Park.