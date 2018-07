The Mariners have one more day off before returning to action against the White Sox tomorrow night at Safeco Field. GM Jerry DiPoto told the New York Post that Robinson Cano will fill in at first and DH when her returns from suspension next month, mostly because he won’t be eligible for the post season…..The Cowlitz Black Bears host the NW Honkers in a non-league game tonight, 6:35 pm at Story Field…..The Vancouver Mavericks defeated the Hilander Dental team 7-5 in Senior Legion ball last night…..The Kelso Senior Babe Ruth team opens the Regional tournament today with a game against Montana at 12 pm…..LAFC defeated Portland 3-2 last night in the US Open Cup. The Timbers were eliminated from the tournament and had 14 game unbeaten streak snapped.