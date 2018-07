Jean Segura’s 8th inning RBI single gave the Mariners a 3-2 win over the Giants yesterday. Seattle has a day off today before beginning a three game set at the Angels…..Wenatchee Valley rallied from six runs down to beat the Cowlitz Black Bears 8-7 in 11 innings. The teams close out the series in Wenatchee tonight. The Bears come home to Host Yakima Valley for three starting tomorrow night…..It was another tough day for the Kelso 13’s at the Babe Ruth Regionals in Calgary yesterday. North Oregon beat Kelso 20-3. The Kelso kids take on Alberta today at 4 pm…..Concord, New Hampshire qualified for the Babe Ruth World Series in Longview next month after winning the New England Regional yesterday.