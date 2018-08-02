The Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 8-3 Wednesday. The M’s are now tied with Oakland for the AL Wild Card spot. The Toronto Blue Jays begin a four game set at Safeco Field tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Bellingham got an RBI double in the bottom of the 9th to beat the Cowlitz Black Bears 3-2 last night. The Bears final road game is tonight in Bellingham before they come home for six straight home games to end the season…..The Seahawks have signed veteran lineman JR Sweezy. It’s his second stint with the Seahawks…..The NFL season begins tonight with the Bears and Ravens in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton…..NCAA wrestling champion Myles Martin will host a clinic Saturday at Kelso High. Get info on the Cowlitz FCA Facebook page.