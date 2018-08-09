The Babe Ruth World Series is underway at Story Field. The Kelso team takes on Tallahassee, Florida at 4 pm this afternoon and then Longview goes up against Albany, Minnesota at 7 pm. Both games can be heard on FM 101.5 The Wave. Tickets are available at the gate…..The Rangers beat the Mariners 11-7 yesterday. Seattle opens a four game set at Houston today, KLOG 4:00 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears season ended last night with a 3-0 shutout of Walla Walla. The Bears 9th season ended with a record of 20-34…..The Seattle Seahawks open the season with a home Pre-Season game against the Indianapolis Colts at 7 pm tonight. It will be the first look at the Hawk offense run by new coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.