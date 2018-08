The Astros beat the Mariners 10-7 yesterday. Seattle falls 5 1/2 games behind Houston in the AL West and 4 1/2 games behind the Oakland A’s in the Wild Card. The M’s are off today before beginning a three game set at Arizona tomorrow…..The Portland Thorns clinched an NWSL playoff berth with a 2-1 win over Sky Blue…..The LCC women’s soccer season opener was cancelled today due to poor air quality at the Starfire Complex in Tukwila. The Devils hope to play Clackamas tomorrow at 4 pm, also in Tukwila…..Fall sports in Longview will continue under an agreement that will allow striking teachers to continue to coach…..Saturday’s Kelso Blue-Gold game (10 am) will be the first event on the new artificial turf. Ceremonies and festivities will begin at 9 am Saturday.