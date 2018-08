The Mariners begin a huge four game series at Oakland tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm. The Padres beat the M’s 8-3 yesterday to sweep a two-game set……The Seahawks host the Oakland Raiders tonight in the final Pre-Season game, 7 pm. The Hawks signed Tyler Lockett to a three year extension worth just over $31 million…..The Portland Timbers snapped a four game losing streak with a 2-0 win over Toronto FC last night…..Sounders star Clint Dempsey has retired at the age of 35…..The Lower Columbia College volleyball team hosts Chemeketa this afternoon at 5 pm…..The Kelso boys golf team goes up against Skyview in a 3 pm match at Three Rivers today…..The final installation of the LED lights at Ed Laulainen Stadium is ongoing in time for tomorrow’s Mark Morris at Kelso game.