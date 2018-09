The Seattle Storm won the WNBA title with a 98-82 victory over the Washington Mystics last night. Breanna Stewart was named the series MVP after scoring 29. Natasha Howard had 30 points and 14 boards. It’s the third title for the Storm…..The Padres beat the Mariners 5-4 yesterday as Seattle continues to free fall. The M’s are off on a 10 game rod trip starting tonight at the L.A. Angels, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Tacoma defeated LCC 3-1 in women’s soccer yesterday…..In prep girls soccer today, Kelso is at Skyview (6 pm), Hockinson at Mark Morris (5 pm) and R.A. Long visits Woodland (7 pm)…..In volleyball tonight, Hockinson is at MM and RAL makes the short trip to Woodland, both at 7 pm…..The Mark Morris cross country teams host Hockinson in a 3:30 pm meet at Lake Sacajawea.