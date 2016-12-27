The Seahawks got some help in the chase for the #2 seed in the NFC. Detroit’s loss to Dallas last night means the Hawks need to beat The 49’ers Sunday and hope the Falcons lose at home to the Saints. Seattle has already clinched a playoff, but is hoping for a bye with the #2 seed…..Washington State takes on Minnesota in the Holiday Bowl game today in San Diego, KLOG 3:30 pm…..The Huskies had their first practice session in the Georgia Dome yesterday as they get ready for Alabama in the CFP semi-final Saturday…..The Blazers have dropped six in a row after Toronto won last night 95-91. The Raptors have won seven straight road games…..The LCC women’s basketball team is ready to host the LC Holiday Classic on Wednesday at Myklebust Gym.