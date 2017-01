Clemson snaps Alabama’s 26-game win streak with a 35-31 victory in the CFP championship game last night. The final AP poll came out after the game with Clemson #1 followed by Alabama, USC #3 and Washington #4…..The Trail Blazers are in Los Angeles for a game with the Lakers tonight, KLOG 6:35 pm…..Shaw Anderson scored 17 points to lead Kelso to an 85-60 win over Evergreen last night. The Scotties are 3-0 in league. After a postponement at Washougal the Mark Morris Monarchs added a game at Skyview but lost to the Storm 71-64. MM hopes to make up its game at Washougal tonight, 6:45 on FM 101.5 The Wave…..The Kelso Lassies beat Evergreen 46-23 to go to 2-0 in league. R.A. Long beat Astoria 65-44. Tonight, Washougal visits the MM girls.