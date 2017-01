The Washington Wizards beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-101 yesterday. The Blazers move on to Charlotte tomorrow night. There were five high school basketball games yesterday at the MLF Tribute event hosted by Lower Columbia College. In girls play, Adna outlasted Kelso 53-48 in OT and Kalama defeated Mark Morris 68-35. In boys play, Kelso had a solid second half to rally to a 71-52 victory over Mountlake Terrace. Riley Noah had 27 points. Mark Morris got 24 from Masen Baker in a 80-68 win over Clover Park…..Seahawks front office personnel developers Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer have both interviewed for the vacant San Francisco 49’ers general manager position…..Eastern Washington football coach Beau Baldwin has taken the Cal Bears OC job.