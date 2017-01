Gonzaga beat Portland 83-64 last night to go to 20-0 on the season…..Riley Noah scored 20 points to lead Kelso to a 69-58 victory over Evergreen. The Scots are now 5-0 in league, 13-2 overall. Tonight in boys play, Columbia River visits R.A. Long and Woodland is at Mark Morris (FM 101.5 The Wave 6:45 pm)…..The Kelso girls were handed a first league loss when Evergreen beat them 54-43. Also, Madison Mosier had 25 to lead Mark Morris over Woodland 66-47 and Columbia River beat RAL 49-36…..In wrestling, MM defeated Rainier 54-24. Tonight, Kelso is at Mountain View with the girls at 5:30 pm and the boys at 7 pm…..Kelso hosts MM and RAL in boys swimming today at 5 pm…..Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin was added to the Pro Bowl roster as an injury replacement.