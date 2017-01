The Prairie boys defeated Kelso 72-41 to capture the GSHL 3A league title. Mark Morris defeated Hockinson 81-56 as Tyler Berger had 20 and twin brother Garrett added 19. MM hosts Washougal tonight, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave…..The Prairie girls beat Kelso 45-25. Washougal has the inside track on the league title after a 46-40 win over the MM girls. Tonight, the R.A. Long girls host Ridgefield…..The Trail Blazers host the Charlotte Hornets tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm…..Kelso football stars Colton Johnson and Nick Moore will sign National Letters of Intent tomorrow. Johnson will play college ball at Central Washington University and Moore will play at Western Oregon University. Johnson has also been named to the roster for the East/West game this summer.