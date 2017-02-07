The Trail Blazers are in Dallas for a game with the Mavericks tonight, KLOG 4:35 pm…..The GSHL 2A regular season concludes tonight with double headers. The Mark Morris girls are at Ridgefield at 5:30 pm followed by the MM boys at Ridgefield at 7 pm, FM 101.5 The Wave at 6:45 pm. R.A. Long hosts Hockinson tonight with the girls at 5:30 pm followed by the boys at 7 pm…..The 2B District basketball tournament begins tonight. Among the boys games at 7 pm is Kalama at Raymond, Valley at Toutle Lake and NW Christian at Toledo. In girls 2B District play at 7 pm is Pe Ell at Wahkiakum, NW Christian at Kalama and Toutle Lake at North Beach. Toledo is at Raymond at 5:45 pm…..In girls 1B District, Three Rivers Christian hosts Wishkah Valley at 6 pm tonight.
KLOG Tuesday Sports
Posted on 7th February 2017 at 08:44
