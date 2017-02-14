The Atlanta Hawks downed the Portland Trail Blazers 109-105 in overtime last night. The Blazers are at Utah tomorrow night…..The Kelso boys basketball team got 20 points from Emmitt Kinch in a 62-54 victory over Peninsula in the 3A Bi-District. Kelso will play Capital tomorrow night. The Mark Morris boys play Centralia in the boys 2A District tonight at Chehalis, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. The R.A. Long Lumberjacks square off with Woodland tonight at 7 pm at MM…..In girls 2A District last night, Black Hills defeated Mark Morris 80-48. MM takes on Woodland tomorrow night at RAL. The Kelso Lassies try to stay alive in the girls 3A Bi-District when they play Peninsula at 7:45 tonight at Timberline, 7:40 pm on KLOG.