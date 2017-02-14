The Atlanta Hawks downed the Portland Trail Blazers 109-105 in overtime last night. The Blazers are at Utah tomorrow night…..The Kelso boys basketball team got 20 points from Emmitt Kinch in a 62-54 victory over Peninsula in the 3A Bi-District. Kelso will play Capital tomorrow night. The Mark Morris boys play Centralia in the boys 2A District tonight at Chehalis, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave. The R.A. Long Lumberjacks square off with Woodland tonight at 7 pm at MM…..In girls 2A District last night, Black Hills defeated Mark Morris 80-48. MM takes on Woodland tomorrow night at RAL. The Kelso Lassies try to stay alive in the girls 3A Bi-District when they play Peninsula at 7:45 tonight at Timberline, 7:40 pm on KLOG.
KLOG Tuesday Sports
Posted on 14th February 2017 at 07:47
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta