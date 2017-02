The Gonzaga Bulldogs are once again #1 in the latest AP college basketball poll. The undefeated Bulldogs are followed by #4 Arizona, #5 UCLA and #6 Oregon…..The LCC basketball teams have big games at Centralia tomorrow night. Both games can be heard on KLOG beginning at 5:55 pm…..Yesterday was Photo Day at Mariners Spring Training. The team will begin full scale workouts today as they get ready for the first game Saturday against the Padres…..In college baseball yesterday, Oregon State beat Indiana 4-1 in Arizona. The Beavers are 4-0 on the young season…..Youth baseball sign-ups are underway, most leagues doing so on the internet. Longview Babe Ruth: longviewbaberuth.com. Kelso Babe Ruth: kelsobaberuth.siplay.com. Longview Youth Baseball on Facebook.