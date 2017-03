The Trail Blazers are in New Orleans to play the Pelicans today, KLOG 4:05 pm…..The Lower Columbia Area Senior All-Star basketball games are tonight at LCC. The girls game begins at 6:00 pm and the boys game at 7:30 pm……In boys soccer last night, Kelso rallied with four goals in the second half to beat Mark Morris 4-2. Vicente Soto had two goals and an assists for Kelso. Also, Hudson’s Bay beat R.A. Long 6-3…..The Kelso track and field teams are at home today against Evergreen and Toutle Lake. The meet starts at 3:45 pm at Joe Stewart Track…..Multiple reports say the Seahawks have agreed to terms with free agent running back Eddie Lacy. Lacy comes to Seattle from Green Bay…..The Mariners play the White Sox today after losing to Milwaukee 24-3 yesterday.