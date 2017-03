Kelsey Plum scored 38 to lead the UW women into the NCAA Sweet 16 with a 108-82 win over Oklahoma. The Oregon Ducks upset Duke 74-65 to get into the Sweet 16…..The red hot Trail Blazers host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm…..The Mariners take on the Oakland A’s in a Cactus League night game tonight at 7 pm…..The LCC baseball team completed a four game sweep at Skagit Valley with 8-3 and 8-2 wins yesterday. The Devils will try and host Olympic for two games today at 11 am…..In prep baseball, Battle Ground beat Kelso 12-1. Mark Morris will try and play at Evergreen today…..The LCC softball team opens league play at Clackamas today, 2 pm start…..In prep softball, Kelso beat MM 16-1. The Lassies hope to host Chehalis today.