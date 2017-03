The Oregon Ducks run in the NCAA women’s tournament came to an expected end when UConn came away with a 90-52 victory, the Huskies 111th consecutive win…..The Trail Blazers host the Denver Nuggets tonight in a big NBA showdown, KLOG 6:05 pm. The teams are tied for the final playoff spot and a Portland win gives the Blazers the head-to-head tie-breaker…..The Mariners lost to the Padres 12-2 yesterday. The M’s take on the D-Backs today, KLOG 1:00 pm…..The LCC baseball team has moved the start time of today’s home game with Linn Benton to 11:00 am…..In prep baseball, Kelso rallied to beat Mt. View 5-4 yesterday…..Manual Cabrera scored three goals including the game winner in OT to give R.A. Long a 4-3 Civil War soccer victory over Mark Morris.