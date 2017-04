James Paxton pitched seven innings of shutout ball leading the Mariners to a 6-0 victory over Houston in the M’s home opener. Seattle and Houston play again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The LCC baseball team hosts the George Fox JV’s in a 4pm DH today at Story Field…..In prep baseball, Kelso pummeled Fort 25-1 and Columbia River downed Mark Morris 12-2. Today, R.A. Long is at home against Washougal at 4 pm…..Castle Rock beat the RAL softball team 8-4 in 8 innings. Today, Kelso travels to Mountain View at 4 pm…..In boys soccer last night, R.A. Long defeated Woodland 2-1 and Ridgefield edged Mark Morris 2-1. Tonight, Kelso is at home against Fort Vancouver at 7 pm…..Shabazz Napier scored 32 to lead the Blazers over the Spurs 99-98 last night.