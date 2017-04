The Mariners have won four in a row after a 6-1 win over the Miami Marlins last night. Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz hit first inning homers to back the pitching Ariel Miranda. The teams play again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Kelso defeated Evergreen 4-2 in prep baseball yesterday. The Scots are 6-2 in league. Hockinson handed R.A. Long its first league loss with a 9-5 win. Mark Morris downed Washougal 7-5…..In Civil War softball, R.A. Long defeated Mark Morris 11-6. Today’s slate is iffy including Kelso at Prairie and Washougal at RAL…..The LCC softball team is scheduled to host Mt. Hood today at 3 pm, weather permitting…..Evergreen edged Kelso 2-1 (OT) in boys soccer last night. Tonight, RAL is at Columbia River at 7 pm…..The Kelso track teams are at Evergreen today.