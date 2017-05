The Mariners are in Philadelphia to plat the Phillies today, KLOG 3:00 pm…..The R.A. Long baseball team opens 2A District action today with a home game against Black Hills at 4:30 pm…..The RAL boys soccer team can punch a ticket into the State bracket with a win over Columbia River tonight at Kiggins Bowl. The match starts at 7 pm…..The LCC softball team plays its final regular season road double header today, a 3 pm start in Salem against Chemeketa…..In girls softball yesterday, Ridgefield edged RAL 2-1 in 8 innings and Woodland beat Mark Morris 6-3. Today, MM hosts River in a 3:30 pm DH…..Mark Morris hosts R.A. Long in a Civil War girls tennis match at 4 pm…..The 3A girls golf District concludes today at Tri-Mountain while the 2A District begins today at Mint Valley.