Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager hit two-run homers to lead the Mariners to a 6-5 win over the Oakland A’s last night. M’s closer Edwin Diaz almost blew a three run lead in the 9th before Tony Zych came on to get the save. The M’s and A’s play again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Adna beat Wahkiakum 10-2 in a rainy 2B District baseball championship game…..In prep softball, Ashlynn Dean hit a grand slam to lead Toutle Lake over Toledo 18-2 in 2B District action…..Sarah Brewer of Kelso took third place at the 3A Bi-District golf tournament at Gold Mountain Bremerton. Brewer advances to the 3A State in Kennewick…..Former Husky Isiah Thomas had 29 points and former Zag Kelly Olynyk added 26 as the Celtics advance in the NBA Playoffs with a 115-105 win over the Wizards.