The Mariners open a three game set at the Washington Nationals today, KLOG 3:00 pm. Robinson Cano comes off the disabled list today and Mike Zunino has also been recalled from AAA Tacoma…..The final preparations are ongoing for Thursday’s opening day of the NWAC college baseball championships at Story Field. The LCC Red Devils have the 7:35 pm game against Mt. Hood Thursday evening…..The NCAA softball Super Regionals are set. The UW Huskies host Utah Friday at 8 pm. The Oregon Ducks are at home against Kentucky at 4 pm Friday…..In Oregon 3A State softball tomorrow, Rainier hosts Irrigon at 4 pm while Clatskanie is at Pleasant Hill at 4:30 pm…..The WIAA State Golf Tournaments are underway in the Tri-Cities and Spokane areas.