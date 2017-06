Kevin Durant was named MVP as he led Golden State to the NBA Title with a 129-120 victory over Cleveland…..The Mariners pounded out 19 hits in a 14-3 victory at Minnesota yesterday. Mitch Haniger had four hits and Nelson Cruz drove in four runs. The M’s and Twins play again today, KLOG 4:00 pm. The M’s selected Kentucky first baseman Evan White with the 17th selection in the MLB Draft yesterday…..Oregon State will play Cal State Fullerton in the opening round of the College World Series in Omaha on Saturday…..The Cowlitz Black Bears return to action tonight as they host the Kelowna Falcons at 6:35 pm…..In Junior Legion baseball, Nipps Burgers and More defeated RBI 15-5 in six innings. Jadon Williamson had four RBI’s to lead Nipps.