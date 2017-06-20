Mike Zunino hit two homers to lead the Mariners to a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. The M’s and Tigers play again tonight in Seattle, KLOG 6:00 pm…..KJ Harrison hit a grand slam as the Oregon State Beavers smashed LSU 13-1 at the College World Series in Omaha. OSU will play next on Friday and with a win will advance to the best-of-three final on Monday…..Corvallis avoided a sweep by downing the Cowlitz Black Bears 10-3 last night. The Bears have today off before hosting Kitsap tomorrow night…..In Senior Legion ball tonight, the Hilander Dental team takes on the Vancouver Cardinals in a 6 pm game at Propstra Stadium…..The Hart C’s team won the low gross title at the Kelso-Longview Chamber Golf Classic yesterday. The American Medical team won the low net title.