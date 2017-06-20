Mike Zunino hit two homers to lead the Mariners to a 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. The M’s and Tigers play again tonight in Seattle, KLOG 6:00 pm…..KJ Harrison hit a grand slam as the Oregon State Beavers smashed LSU 13-1 at the College World Series in Omaha. OSU will play next on Friday and with a win will advance to the best-of-three final on Monday…..Corvallis avoided a sweep by downing the Cowlitz Black Bears 10-3 last night. The Bears have today off before hosting Kitsap tomorrow night…..In Senior Legion ball tonight, the Hilander Dental team takes on the Vancouver Cardinals in a 6 pm game at Propstra Stadium…..The Hart C’s team won the low gross title at the Kelso-Longview Chamber Golf Classic yesterday. The American Medical team won the low net title.
KLOG Tuesday Sports
Posted on 20th June 2017 at 08:56
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta