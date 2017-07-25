James Paxton gave up just four singles in seven dominant innings as the Mariners shutout the Boston Red Sox 4-0 last night. The teams play again with Felix Hernandez on the mound for Seattle, KLOG 6:00 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears completed a three game sweep of Walla Walla with a 2-1 victory last night. Kelso native Cobi Johnson pitched seven excellent innings. The Bears are at Bellingham tonight…..The Spokane Cannons eliminated Hilander Dental 2-1 at the State Senior Legion tournament yesterday. HD ends the season at 20-18…..The Babe Ruth 15-year-old Regional to9urnament continues today at Rister Stadium. The host Kelso team had the bye yesterday and they open today at 4 pm against Kuna, Idaho. KWRL dropped its opener 12-6 to Calgary, Alberta.
KLOG Tuesday Sports
Posted on 25th July 2017 at 09:03
