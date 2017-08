The Mariners rallied from four runs down to beat Texas 6-4 on Robinson Cano’s ninth inning, two-run single. The M’s go over the .500 mark as they play the Rangers again today, KLOG 4:00 pm…..The Cowlitz Black Bears open up a key three game home series with Yakima Valley tonight, 6:35 pm at Story Field. The Black Bears are tied with Corvallis for first in the South Division with Bend one game back and Yakima Valley 1 1/2 games behind. There are six games left in the regular season…..The LCC women’s soccer team opened practice today with 16 incoming freshmen on this year’s team including two sets of twins. Locals include Kaylee Murray of Kelso and Kennedy Werner from Mark Morris…..The Seahawks announced they have signed safety Kam Chancellor to a contract extension.