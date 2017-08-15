The Mariners dropped a fifth straight home game last night as the Baltimore Orioles beat the M’s 11-3. The M’s will try and snap the streak tonight as they play the O’s again, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Camas-Washougal lost to host Lawrenceburg, Tennessee 9-5 last night at the Babe Ruth 15 World Series. Camas-Washougal, the winner of the Regional hosted by Kelso, went 1-3 in pool play and was eliminated…..Rainier and Clatskanie hit the football practice field yesterday as Oregon high schools began preparations for the upcoming season. The Washington schools begin practice tomorrow…..The NBA unveiled the regular season schedule yesterday. The Trail Blazers open up with three straight road games. The home opener against New Orleans is October 24th at the Moda Center.