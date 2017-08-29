Baltimore defeated Seattle 7-6 last night as the Orioles have jumped the Mariners to within 1 1/2 games of the final AL Wildcard. Ben Gamel had a homer and five RBI’s for the M’s, who have lost three straight. The teams play again today, KLOG 3:00 pm…..Walla Walla defeated Lower Columbia 4-0 in women’s college soccer yesterday at Northlake Field…..The LCC volleyball team hosts a three team affair today. The Devils play Edmonds at 2 pm. Edmonds and Linn Benton play at 4 pm. LCC and Linn Benton meet at 7 pm. LCC will host another three-way with Clark and Olympic on Wednesday…..Jud Heathcote has passed away in Spokane at the age of 90. Heathcote coached Michigan State and Magic Johnson to the NCAA title in 1979.