The Astros scored four in the 7th inning and went on to beat the Mariners 6-2 yesterday. Seattle hosts Houston again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm. Justin Verlander makes his Houston debut against Ariel Miranda…..The poor air quality has caused Woodland schools to postpone today’s outdoor sports activities, including the Kelso at Woodland boys soccer match. In volleyball tonight, Kelso is at Mark Morris, Wahkiakum at R.A. Long and Kalama is at Woodland. In boys golf today, Union is at Mark Morris and Ridgefield at R.A. Long…..The Lower Columbia College volleyball team is slated to play at Clackamas tonight at 7 pm…..The Oregon Ducks are bussing to Siuslaw Middle School in Florence for practice due to poor air quality. The Ducks host Nebraska on Saturday.