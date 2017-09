Texas beat Seattle 5-3 yesterday. The M’s are 3 1/2 games out of the playoff chase as they take on the Rangers again today, KLOG 4:00 pm…..Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says RB Thomas Rawls will be ready to play Sunday against the 49’ers. Rawls missed the season opener with a sore ankle…..Lower Columbia College swept past Skagit Valley 3-0 in volleyball last night…..In prep volleyball, Kelso blanked R.A. Long 3-0 and Mark Morris defeated Evergreen 3-1. The Monarchs are at Woodland tonight at 7 pm…..The R.A. Long girls soccer team hosts Kelso in a 6 pm match at Longview Memorial. Mark Morris is at Woodland at 7 pm…..The Kelso cross country teams run against Battle Ground this afternoon in a 4 pm meet at Lewisville Park.