The Mariners begin the final home stand of the season tonight as they host the Texas Rangers, KLOG 6:00 pm. The M’s are four games behind Minnesota for the final playoff spot with 12 games left…..In girls high school soccer yesterday, Kelso defeated Battle Ground 3-1. Tonight, Kelso is at Heritage (7:30 pm), Woodland at R.A. Long (6 pm) and Mark Morris at Black Hills (4 pm)…..In prep volleyball tonight, Union visits Kelso and Woodland at R.A. Long, both at 7 pm…..R.A. Long beat Washougal 161-185 in boys golf yesterday. The Jacks host Ridgefield today at 3:30 pm. Also, Kelso beat Hudson’s Bay 162-inc…..The Kelso cross country teams are at Heritage this afternoon at 4 pm…..In girls swimming, Kelso at Evergreen (4 pm) and RAL and MM at Fort Vancouver (3:30 pm).