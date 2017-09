Mitch Haniger had two homers and Felix Hernandez went six innings of two-hit ball as the Mariners beat Oakland 7-1 last night. The teams play again tonight, KLOG 6:00 pm…..Civil War golf at Mint Valley today as R.A. Long host Mark Morris at 3:30 pm. Yesterday Camas downed Kelso 164-174…..In girls soccer action tonight, Mark Morris hosts Ridgefield (5 pm), Kelso at Fort (6 pm) and RAL at Hockinson (7 pm)…..In volleyball tonight, Kelso is at Bay, Ridgefield at MM and RAL at Hockinson, all at 7 pm…..The Kelso cross country teams host Battle Ground and Hudson’s Bay today at 4 pm…..Columbia River defeated R.A. Long 4-2 in boys tennis yesterday. MM hosts Centralia this afternoon at 3:30 pm…..The Portland Trail Blazers open practice today for the upcoming season.