R.A. Long defeated Rainier 57-46 in boys hoops last night. Jacob Childers had 17 to lead the Jacks. Tonight, Kelso is at W.F. West and Mark Morris visits Timberline (FM 101.5 The Wave)…..In girls basketball tonight, Ridgefield visits Kelso, Skyview is at Mark Morris and Fort Vancouver is at R.A. Long…..The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on Villanova in men’s college hoops today in New York City, KLOG 3:30 pm…..The Trail Blazers are at home tonight against the Washington Wizards, KLOG 6:05 pm…..The Mark Morris wrestling team is on the home mats tonight as they take on Mt. View at 7 pm…..The Kelso boys swim team competes against River and Bay at Propstra Pool today at 3:45. The MM and RAL swim teams host Camas and Washougal in a 5 pm meet at Dick Mealy Pool at MM.