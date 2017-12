The Warriors beat the Blazers 111-104 last night, Portland’s fifth straight loss…..Mark Morris defeated Tumwater 88-67 in boys hoops last night. The Monarchs host Waverly Australia tonight at 7 pm. R.A. Long beat Waverly 52-31 last night. The Jacks are back at it at home tonight against Chehalis at 7 pm…..The Mark Morris girls are at W.F. West in Chehalis tonight, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave…..The Kelso wrestling team travels to Fort Vancouver tonight at 7 pm…..The Kelso boys swim team hosts a five-way meet at Gaither Pool today at 5 pm. MM and RAL are at home against Fort and Skyview, 3:45 at Dick Mealy Pool at MM…..There will be no suspensions for the Seahawk players involved in the late game fracas Sunday in Jacksonville, although fines could be forthcoming.