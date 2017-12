Minnesota rallied from 10 down with seven minutes left to beat Portland 108-107 last night. The Blazers three game win streak was snapped. Portland hosts San Antonio tomorrow night…..Gonzaga defeated IUPUI 101-71 last night in college hoops. Tonight the Huskies host Bethune Cookman at 7 pm…..The Kelso boys hoop team defeated Heritage 63-40 last night. Kelso is back at home tonight against Black Hills, KLOG 6:55 pm. Also tonight, R.A. Long is at Washougal…..The Kelso girls basketball team won at Heritage 43-32 last night. Also, Washougal defeated RAL 66-48…..The Mark Morris wrestling team hosts Hockinson tonight at 6 pm. R.A. Long hosts a girls wrestling event tonight at 6 pm…..WSU football coach Mike Leach has agreed to a 5 year, $20 million extension.