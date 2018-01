Georgia and Alabama will meet for the CFP Championship next Monday. Georgia outscored Oklahoma 54-48 in double overtime at the Rose Bowl, while Alabama defeated Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl…..Husky star lineman Vita Vea has announced he will be making himself available for the NFL Draft…..CJ McCollum scored 25 of his 39 in the second half and OT as Portland beat the Chicago Bulls 124-120 yesterday. The Blazers are at Cleveland later today, KLOG 3:05 pm. Isiah Thomas is scheduled to make his season debut for the Cavaliers…..The R.A. Long Lumberjacks open the new year with a boys basketball league game at Woodland tonight, 7 pm. Other games tonight include Rainier, WA at Kalama, Onalaska at Toutle Lake and Pe Ell at Wahkiakum.