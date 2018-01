Tua Tagovailoa came off the bench to lead Alabama to a 26-23 OT victory over Georgia in the CFP National Championship game. Tagovailoa threw a 46 yard TD pass to win it. It’s Alabama’s 11th title and coach Nick Saban’s sixth…..The Trail Blazers take on the Thunder in Oklahoma City tonight, KLOG 4:05 pm…..Garret Berger scored 20 points to lead Mark Morris to a 70-46 win over Washougal last night. Tonight, the Kelso boys are at Evergreen at 5:30 pm…..In girls hoops tonight, Kelso is also at Evergreen, Heritage at R.A. Long and Mark Morris at Washougal, all at 7 pm…..Brooklyn Boudreau had a 455 series to lead MM to a 2,078-1,990 bowling win over River. Also, Prairie beat Kelso 2,131-1,935. R.A. Long hosts W.F. West today at 3:15 pm at the Triangle Bowl.