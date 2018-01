The MLK Tribute at Lower Columbia College featured six high school basketball games yesterday. In girls play, Mark Morris defeated Kelso 46-36 in overtime. Clallam Bay beat Naselle 51-43. In boys play, Kelso dominated Nathan Hale 83-59, W.F. West defeated Mark Morris 61-46, Ridgefield edged Napavine 63-61 and Mountlake Terrace beat Clover Park. Tonight in boys play, Prairie visits Kelso at 5:30 pm. In girls action, Prairie is at Kelso, Mark Morris hosts Ridgefield and Hockinson is at R.A. Long, all at 7 pm…..The Kelso wrestling team is at Prairie tonight at 7 pm…..The Portland Trail Blazers host the Phoenix Suns tonight, KLOG 6:05 pm…..Two former Seahawks coaches return. Ken Norton Jr. has agreed to be defensive coordinator and Mike Solari returns as O-Line coach.