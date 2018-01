Jamal Murray scored a career high 38 points to lead Denver to a 104-101 win over the Trail Blazers last night. Portland hosts Minnesota tomorrow night…..Kelso hosts a hoop double header tonight as Mt. View comes to town, girls at 5:30 pm and the boys at 7pm, both on KLOG. Tonight in boys play, R.A. Long is at Columbia River and Mark Morris at Woodland, FM 101.5 The Wave…..In girls hoops last night, Alexis Troy scored 22 to lead Mark Morris over Woodland 51-40. Columbia River scored a late three to edge R.A. Long 47-45…..Former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard has been added to the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff…..Michael Bennett of the Seahawks has been added to the roster for Sunday’s Pro Bowl as an injury replacement.