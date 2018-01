The Portland Trail Blazers won’t have to deal with Blake Griffin tonight as they take on the Clippers in Los Angeles, KLOG 6:35 pm. Griffin was traded to the Pistons yesterday for three players and two draft picks…..Hayley Niles had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the LCC women to a 79-45 victory at Green River last night. Tywanna Abbott added 18 points and 12 boards…..The Mark Morris girls hoop team made Senior Night extra memorable as they upset Washougal 53-40 last night. Madison Mosier led the way with 16 points. Washougal drops to 9-1 in league while MM is now 8-2. Tonight in girls play, Kelso is Fort Vancouver at 7 pm…..The Kelso boys will host Fort Vancouver tonight at 7 pm. The MM boys travel to Washougal, 6:45 pm on FM 101.5 The Wave.